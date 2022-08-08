Journalism Week BES Caribbean Netherlands

Journalism Week Journalism, which was postponed in June, will now take place in the Caribbean Neth­erlands August 16-22. With a programme full of activities for the public and the press, the week will focus on the importance of the media in the functioning of a democracy.

The week kicks off on Tuesday, August 16, with the results and recommendations of the Media Workers Survey BES conducted by RE-Quest in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba last year, which will be presented to various stakeholders, including the media, by media researcher Renske Pin.

A Documentary and Debate Night will take place at Plaza Ho­tel in Bonaire on Thursday, August 18. After the screening of a short documentary, panellists and the public will debate the im­portance of journalism in small communities. The public in St. Eustatius and Saba can follow the activities online starting at 7:00pm.

The Media Pressure Cooker Marathon BES will take place Au­gust 19-21. in the Media Pressure Cooker Marathon, reporters and young journalistic talent are challenged to zoom in on the im­portance of journalism in Bonaire, Statia and Saba and to publish a special edition of Caribbean Kids News about their findings. This three-day event with work sessions, live broadcasts and training is guided by trainers such as Glenn Thodé, Sulin Passial and Kees Broere, who also participated in the UNESCO Media Development Programme Curacao and Aruba.

After the production weekend, the participants in the Media Pressure Cooker Marathon will launch their online publication for the general public on Monday, August 22.

An encore workshop by Dutch television personality Jeroen Pauw will zoom in on interview techniques at the end of the year.

The Daily Herald.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

