Jordan Every showcases Saba’s commitment to sustainable tourism at Green Destinations

In a recent trip to Estonia, Jordan Every, a junior policy advisor at the public entity Saba, had the privilege of attending the 2023 Green Destinations Conference held in Tallinn, Estonia. This year’s conference celebrated Tallinn’s achievement of winning the prestigious European Green Capital Award.
Every, who works closely with the Tourism Department, had already demonstrated her dedication to sustainable tourism by completing the renowned Sustainable Tourism course offered by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). Her successful completion of the course not only marked a personal milestone but also showcased Saba’s commitment to sustainable tourism.
Saba, known for its sustainable practices, was awarded the Silver Quality Coast Award in 2022 as part of the Green Destinations Award programme accredited by the GSTC. The island was also recognised in the Sustainable Destinations Global Top 100 in 2017 and 2018. Every’s contribution to Saba’s sustainable efforts was further highlighted when her article titled “Reef Rebirth: How Conservationists are Reviving Saba’s Coral Ecosystems” was selected as one of the top 100 “Good Practice Stories” in this year’s Green Destinations annual Top 100 competition. The article sheds light on Saba’s ongoing initiatives to restore its coral reefs, which are crucial for the island’s nature-oriented tourism and economic growth. Saba is confronted with the task of restoring its coral reefs, with the island’s National Marine Park, established in 1987, serving as a vital protector of these vibrant coral ecosystems. Unfortunately, the decline of coral, worsened by the impact of stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) and climate change, has had adverse effects on tourism, fishing and biodiversity in the area.
Taking proactive steps to address this challenge, Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF) has assumed a leadership role in the restoration of coral reefs. Every’s account showcases SCFs Coral Nursery project, a commendable endeavour that involves the nurturing and transplantation of corals. This initiative fosters collaboration among diverse stakeholders and encourages youth leadership while promoting sustainable tourism practices.
Ayumi Kurama Izioka, a Saba Bank Officer from SCF, played a vital role in supporting Every’s journey toward sustainable tourism excellence, emphasising the importance of collaboration in achieving their goals.
During her time in Estonia, Every not only shared her insights through writing but also participated in a panel discussion focused on marine ecosystems and their critical role in Saba’s tourism industry.
Every’s achievements and dedication align with Saba’s vision of responsible and environmentally conscious travel. Her contributions not only enhance Saba’s reputation as a sustainable travel destination but also serve as an inspiring example for the broader travel and tourism industry.
To read Jordan Every’s full story, visit https://www.greendestinations.org/sab a-dutch-caribbean.
The Daily Herald.