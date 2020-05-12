Jonathan Johnson reappointed as Island Governor for his third 6-year term

On the recommendation of the State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Mr. Jonathan Johnson was reappointed as the Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba by Royal Decree of April 24, 2020.

Mr. Johnson has been the Island Governor of Saba since July 2, 2008. This is his third term of office. This shows appreciation for the work of Mr. Johnson and his contribution to the administrative stability of Saba. The reappointment takes effect on July 1, 2020, and aligns with the present term of appointment.

The State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations congratulates the Island Governor with his reappointment and looks forward to constructive cooperation.