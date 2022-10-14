Join the Big Live Nature Quiz and win a Sailing Trip 

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) invites young people, aged 12-14, who live in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten and Sint Eustatius to participate in the third edition of the Big Live Nature Quiz. It is free, online, live, interactive and the quiz contains questions about endangered animals and plants in the Dutch Caribbean. This fun quiz is in English, but the questions are also subtitled in Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento. Several schools participate on the islands. Contact the DCNA today to learn how to host an event at your school. Students can only join a team with max 4 classmates. The winning team wins a sailing/snorkeling trip around their island. Make sure teams are registered on biglivenaturequiz.org.

Target audience

Young people aged 12-14 on the six Dutch Caribbean islands are invited to participate in the Big Live Nature Quiz.

Date and time

The quiz will take place on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 9:45-10:30 AM AST.

Teams

Students can only join a team with max 4 classmates.

Location

You can participate in one of the many class events that the schools organize for the quiz or by contacting DCNA directly to participate (online) from home.

Reserve your spot

Teams consisting of one to four members must register in advance to participate on biglivenaturequiz.org.

Requirements

No need to study for the quiz.

If you participate through school, all you need to do is register online (biglivenaturequiz.org) and bring one mobile phone or smart device per team to submit the answers.

Theme: Endangered animals and plants

The quiz contains 24 multiple-choice questions. The quiz will be in English, but the questions will also have Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles. Questions are about endangered species such as sea turtles, sharks and iguanas.

Prizes

The grand prize is a sailing/snorkeling trip for the winning team around their island. Other local prizes will also be awarded.

Annual Quiz for adults and children

The Big Live Nature Quiz was created to teach citizens about conservation in a fun and interactive way, to instill pride in the islands’ wildlife, support nature-friendly practices, support the projects of the nature parks and to bring people in the Dutch Caribbean into contact with each other. This is an annual event for adults and children. The next edition for adults is planned for the spring of 2023.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is subsidized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and the DCNA activities are supported by the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

Follow the Big Live Nature Quiz

Check out the DCNA Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) or biglivenaturequiz.org. If you have any questions or want to register your school, please email research@DCNAnature.org or call us at +599-717-5010.

Photos and posters- in English, Dutch, Papiamentu, Papiamento : See here Photos Big Live Nature Quiz

Videos:

English with Papiamentu subtitles: https://youtu.be/l9oe2JI7WWs

English with Papiamento subtitles: https://youtu.be/cnmeZiLqS-k

English with Dutch subtitles: https://youtu.be/t6WGlSy_spY

DCNA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

