Join Saba Hike 4-daagse: 19-08 till 9-09

Join Saba’s first 16 km trail run through the island’s iconic trails!

This will take place on the last Saturday of the Saba Hike 4-daagse and will cover all four hikes, and more! There will be several groups from the armed forces that will do this trail run, want to see if you can be as fast as they are?

You can find most of the details in the attached picture. There’s more info on www.event66.nl. You can also sign up there, for one or both of the events.

Looking forward to seeing you at your next challenge.

Event66

