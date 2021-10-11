Join DCNA’s Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip  

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) invites students ages 12-14 that live on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius to participate in the second installment of the Big Live Nature Quiz for Kids! It’s free, online, live, interactive, and includes questions about Dutch Caribbean animals. This fun quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch and Papiamentu subtitles. Several schools are participating throughout the Dutch Caribbean. Students may participate online from home or at school events. Contact DCNA today to learn how to host an event at your school! You can join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/classmates. The winning team will win a sailing/snorkel trip around their island. Make sure to register at biglivenaturequiz.org.

Date and Time

Students of the six Dutch Caribbean islands ages 12-14 and older are invited to participate in the second annual Big Live Nature Quiz for kids. The quiz will take place on Wednesday October 20th, from 10:00am-11:30am AST.

Teams

Join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/colleagues.

Location

You can participate in two ways. Participants can play online from home with friends and family or you can participate in one of the many classrooms hosting the event!

Reserve your spot

Groups consisting of one to four members must pre-register at biglivenaturequiz.org to participate.

Requirements

It is not necessary to prepare or study for the quiz in advance. All you need to participate is an online registration, an internet connection, a computer, a phone to answer questions, and a good attitude.

If you form a team and join from home, you need to physically get together behind 1 computer and only need 1 cell phone per team to send your team-answer.

If you join at your school, you only need to register online and bring a cell phone or smart device to submit answers.

Theme: Dutch Caribbean Animals

The quiz will have a total of 35 multiple-choice trivia questions. The quiz will be in English but questions will also have Dutch and Papiamentu subtitles. There will be five categories: Marine Animals, Terrestrial Animals, Special Species, and People and Nature.

Prizes

The winning team will win a sailing/snorkel trip around their island. Second and third-place teams will receive t-shirts and hats.

Yearly Quiz for adults and kids

The DCNA supports Aruba National Park Foundation, STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI on Curaçao, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA on St Eustatius and Nature Foundation Sint Maarten amongst others with their nature education programs. The online Big Live Nature Quiz was created to educate citizens about nature conservation in a fun interactive way, to instill pride about the islands’ nature, encourage eco-friendly practices, support the parks conservation projects, and to connect people throughout the Dutch Caribbean. This is a yearly event for adults and kids. The next Adults edition is planned for the spring of 2022.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is generously funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV), and DCNA’s activities are supported by the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

Follow the Big Live Nature Quiz

Check out DCNA’s Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) or biglivenaturequiz.org. If you have any questions, send an email to education@DCNAnature.org or projects@DCNAnature.org or call us at +599-717-5010.

DCNA