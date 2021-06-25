Citizens of the six Dutch Caribbean islands ages 18 and older are invited to participate in the first annual Big Live Nature Quiz for adults. The quiz will take place on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 6 pm- 7pm AST. There will be a short break in the middle to socialize and grab some food and drinks to prepare for round two.

Teams

Join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/colleagues.

Location

You can participate in two ways. Participants can play online from work or home with friends and family or go to a designated bar or restaurant (Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Blue Bead Bar & Restaurant, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar) where the quiz will be live broadcasted.

Reserve your spot

Groups consisting of one to four members must pre-register at biglivenaturequiz.org to participate. People wishing to participate at a live broadcast location must also reserve a table at the bar (Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Blue Bead Bar & Restaurant, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar).

Requirements

It is not necessary to prepare or study for the quiz in advance. All you need to participate is an online registration (biglivenaturequiz.org), an internet connection, a computer, a phone to answer questions, and a good attitude.

If you form a team and join from home or work, you need to physically get together behind 1 computer and only need 1 cell phone per team to send your team-answer.

Theme: Dutch Caribbean animals

The quiz will have a total of 35 multiple-choice trivia questions. The quiz will be in English but questions will also have Dutch and Papiamentu subtitles. There will be five categories: Marine Animals, Terrestrial Animals, Sounds in Nature, Special Species, and People and Nature.