Johns Hopkins CORONAVIRUS RESOURCE CENTER

Johns Hopkins experts in global public health, infectious disease, and emergency preparedness have been at the forefront of the international response to COVID-19.
This website is a resource to help advance the understanding of the virus, inform the public, and brief policymakers in order to guide a response, improve care, and save lives.
Click below to go directly to the reliable Frequently Asked Questions
Who do I contact concerning the latest preventative measures issued by the Island Governor?
You can direct your question to info@sabagov.nl or send a message to the Government Information Services via Whatsapp on +599-416-7343
Remember, get accurate and reliable information on COVID-19. You can stay informed through these trusted sources;
– RIVM; https://bit.ly/2uRnPmD
– WHO; https://bit.ly/2Offdx7
– PAHO; https://bit.ly/2RFP5gX
– CDC; https://bit.ly/2Od3NKu
– CARPHA;http://carpha.org/
– ECDC; https://bit.ly/2RE5lPz
