Jingle & Mingle on the Christmas Fair Friday, December 15

On Friday, December 15th, the Saba Tourist Bureau, in collaboration with Jingle Mingle, will be having a Christmas Village Fair. This event promises an enchanting evening filled with holiday cheer, delightful activities, and memorable entertainment. The Christmas Village Fair will host vendors, arts & crafters, kids corner, and live entertainment.

Event Details:

  • Friday, December 15th

  • Location: Lambee’s Place and the small parking lot in front of the Saba Tourist Bureau

  • Lambee’s Place: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

  • Small Parking Lot: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Featured Entertainment:

  • DJ Zander Zone

  • The Occasionals Band

  • Caroling: Join in the festive sing-along with carolers spreading holiday joy.

  • Elvis Levenston:

Guest Artists from St. Maarten:

  • Saxophonist Connis: Serenading the crowd with soulful saxophone melodies.

  • Tanya Michelle Smith: Adding her vocal talent to the mix for an unforgettable performance.

Celebrate the holiday season with the community at the Christmas Village Fair. Join in on a magical evening of joy, laughter, and festive delights.

