Jingle & Mingle on the Christmas Fair Friday, December 15

On Friday, December 15th, the Saba Tourist Bureau, in collaboration with Jingle Mingle, will be having a Christmas Village Fair. This event promises an enchanting evening filled with holiday cheer, delightful activities, and memorable entertainment. The Christmas Village Fair will host vendors, arts & crafters, kids corner, and live entertainment.
Event Details:
-
Friday, December 15th
-
Location: Lambee’s Place and the small parking lot in front of the Saba Tourist Bureau
-
Lambee’s Place: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
-
Small Parking Lot: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Featured Entertainment:
-
DJ Zander Zone
-
The Occasionals Band
-
Caroling: Join in the festive sing-along with carolers spreading holiday joy.
-
Elvis Levenston:
Guest Artists from St. Maarten:
-
Saxophonist Connis: Serenading the crowd with soulful saxophone melodies.
-
Tanya Michelle Smith: Adding her vocal talent to the mix for an unforgettable performance.
Celebrate the holiday season with the community at the Christmas Village Fair. Join in on a magical evening of joy, laughter, and festive delights.