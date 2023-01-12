Jessica Besselink new SCS principal

Jessica R. Besselink is the new Principal of the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) per January 1, 2023.

Besselink, who originally hails from Aruba, is an enthusiastic professional educator and expert in multilingual classrooms, with over 20 years of successful experience in diverse schools in the

Netherlands and Aruba. Besselink described herself as an “empathetic, hands-on leader, who strongly believes in serving the community through volunteerism.” She has a degree at Kingdom Leadership and Supernatural Ministry, leading Toastmasters Clubs in Aruba and the Caribbean, and most recently, working on completing her thesis towards achieving her Master in Business Administration (MBA).

“I fell in love with the Unspoiled Queen when I first visited Saba in 1996. I have familial roots here. I am a mom to four children and a Tibetan Terrier named Marley. We are all very proud to now call Saba

our home,” said Besselink.

Anton Hermans, Executive Director of the Foundation for Catholic Education Saba (SKOSaba), which governs the Sacred Heart School, and the Saba Educational Foundation (SEF), the school board of the Saba Comprehensive School, welcomed the new principal during the first assembly at the Saba Comprehensive School on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The SCS has 120 students and a staff of 40.

During the assembly earlier this week, Hermans assured the students, parents/guardians, and faculty that under the leadership of Besselink the school would be able to continue to develop and improve as the SCS aims for the qualification ‘good,’ according to the framework of the Dutch Inspectorate for Education.

