Issues with medical referrals?

In the week of May 10th, a delegation of the Directorate for Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS) will be present on Sint Eustatius, Saba and Sint Maarten to further improve the process for medical referrals.

The customer relations officer of ZJCN will hold consultation hours on Saba on May 11th from 10 to 12 noon and from 1:3o to 2:30 pm.

Register at your ZJCN office before May 11th at Saba at the Clement Sorton Street (main building of Saba Roads) Phone: +599 416 3552

You are most welcome at the consultation hours in order to share firsthand your experiences with regard to medical referrals with ZJCN.

To make sure you can participate, you must register for this via the email address mailto:klacht@zorgverzekeringskantoor.nl or you may visit the ZJCN office to register.

RCN

