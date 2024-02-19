Islands to receive 33 million euros for slavery projects

Of the 100 million euros the Dutch government made available for projects commemorating and remembering the history of slavery, 33.3 million will go to the six Caribbean islands of the Kingdom, caretaker State Secretary of Kingdom Relations, caretaker Minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Hugo de Jonge and Minister of Foreign Affairs Hank Bruins Slot announced in a letter to the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament.
The amount is divided into three parts: the other 66.6 million euros have been allocated for the European Netherlands and Suriname. Separate, tailor-made regulations will be created for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and for Suriname.
In a recent press release from the Dutch government, it was stated that the regulation dedicates specific attention to promoting grassroots organisations of descendants and involved communities. For example, they can further professionalise and strengthen their organisation with the use of a voucher.
Also, larger initiatives that work together with grass-roots organisations or that include grass-roots organisations in a project will receive a higher classification in the granting of subsidies.
Furthermore, the regulation is meant for social initiatives that focus on strengthening the communities of descendants of enslaved people and the celebrating and expanding of their resilience. The regulation is also meant for larger projects that have a considerable impact on increasing the knowledge, awareness, recognition, commemoration and tackling the continued effects of the slavery past.
It is expected that the regulation for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom will go into effect in the summer of 2024. Participation sessions will be organised in the coming months with representatives of the islands. These sessions are essential to incorporate the regional needs and insights in the broader programme. Islands’ residents can also actively participate in the preparation of the regulation for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom via an Internet consultation which is expected to commence late February, early March.
The regulation for Suriname will be published at a later date. The aim is to still do so in 2024.
The Internet consultation for the regulation aimed at supporting social initiatives in the European Netherlands will run from February 16 (see related story). People can respond to it in a time frame of 30 days through the website
https://www.internetconsultatie.nl/slavernijverleden. According to the press release, major steps are being taken to further work out the apologies for the slavery past using an approach that centres on participation.
In the past year, extensive discussions were held with a broad group of descendants and other involved persons. These discussions yielded valuable insights that will form the basis for policy. On the request of the ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations, the bureau TrueTalk spoke with 270 descendants and directly-involved persons. Various dialogue
methods were utilised for this purpose, including individual talks, round-table meetings and conversations in a natural setting, in the street or in cafeterias. The descendants’ communities were included in this effort.
Age, organisational and emotional involvement, cultural background and regional spread were taken into consideration in selecting the discussion partners. The insights of the research make clear that, to this day, the consequences of the slavery past are especially felt in the social position of the community in areas such as housing, education and the labour market. There is a need for social initiatives that offer solutions to address that structural inequality. The commemoration is also seen as a means to work on a more equal society, it was stated in the press release.
The Daily Herald.