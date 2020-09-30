Islands on new US travel advisory list

Four Dutch Caribbean territories were added to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) “Level 3” advisory, which warns Americans to avoid all non-essential travel. St. Eustatius, Saba, Curacao and Bonaire join Aruba and St. Maarten, which were already on the list of places where CDC says the risk of COVID-19 is high. Within the last 14 days, new cases of coronavirus increased in the territories.

Since the beginning of the pandemic Bonaire has reg­istered 97 confirmed infec­tions, Curacao 366, St. Eu­statius 13 and Saba five. The United Kingdom (UK) also removed Cu­racao from its safe travel corridor after seeing the recent COVID-19 surge on the island.

Canada has not done so to date, choosing instead to slap “avoid non-essential travel” advisories on the Dominican Republic (DR) and the British Virgin Is­lands (BVI) on Monday. This news comes as the DR added another 280 new in­fections Monday, to reach 111,666 confirmed cases, while its related death tally increased by three to 2,098. The BVI has so far report­ed 71 cases and one death. As of Monday, the num­ber of new cases across the Caribbean was over 600, according to a News Amer­icas tally, while 10 deaths were added.

The Daily Herald.