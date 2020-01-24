Island Secretary, Tim Muller, leaves Saba for Bonaire

The Executive Council of Saba on Friday, January 24, announced that Island Secretary Tim Muller will start as Island Secretary of Bonaire per May 1, 2020.

Muller said that the decision to leave Saba and the Public Entity Saba was not an easy one. “Saba is home to me. After more than four years of working with great colleagues, helping to develop Saba and strengthening the government organization, it is strange to leave. At the same time there are different challenges on Bonaire where I can contribute and I am looking forward to do so,” he said.

“My wife Yvonne, our daughter Jessye and I are very grateful for the positivity and warmth that we received from the community. We made Saba our home. Together with my colleagues and different stakeholders on the island and in the Netherlands, we were able to accomplish tangible results for Saba and its people. And it is still work in progress.”

Muller came to Saba in 2015 with his family. He and his wife are both of Surinamese descent and they happily moved to the Caribbean from the Netherlands. Muller held several positions in the Netherlands. He worked for the Municipality The Hague as general director of the Public Affairs Department and for the Municipality Amsterdam as deputy director of the Social Development Department. He also worked at the consultancy bureau Twynstra Gudde and at the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The Saba Executive Council has already started the search for a new Island Secretary and wishes Muller success in his new position.

GIS Saba