The Second Chamber of the States General stands as the lower house of the Netherlands’ bicameral parliament. With 150 seats, it plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s legislative landscape. These 150 seats are contested through a democratic process ensuring a fair and representative outcome. Today’s election marks a crucial moment for Saba Island and the broader Dutch Caribbean political landscape. The House of Representatives, as the Second Chamber is commonly known, serves as a stronghold of democracy. Its decisions impact the lives of citizens and shape the nation’s future. Currently housed in the former Ministry of Foreign Affairs building at Bezuidenhoutseweg 67 in The Hague.