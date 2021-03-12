Island Governor Jonathan Johnson encourages everyone to vote

All eligible voters to cast their vote in the Second Chamber elections on March 15, 16, and 17. “The Second Chamber is very important, even though it is far away. The Second Chamber takes decisions that affect us here on Saba.”

People are asked to bring their voting card and ID when they come to vote on Monday, March 15 and Tuesday 16 at the Fire Station in The Bottom, and on Wednesday, March 17 at the Fire Station in The Bottom and at the Eugenius Johnson Center in the Windwardside. The polling stations will be open from 7:30am to 9:00pm.