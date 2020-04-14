Island government opens virtual help desk

Non-essential work has stopped, and people are out of work; for this reason, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor has put a package together for employees and employers. We are aware that businesses and persons that may have lost income may have questions about how they can receive financial assistance.

The island government can assist during these trying times and has set up a virtual help desk to guide persons that may need help in this process, or any questions that you may have on other matters.

Day to day, new measures and procedures are being taken in the fight to contain Covid-19 on Saba.

Here you will find a link to the Emergency Regulations SZW to get the application forms, https://www.rijksdienstcn.com/covid-19

We realize that some people may need assistance with this process, either with filling out the application or possibly not having the means to access it.

If you need help with this or have any other questions that you may have, please contact the help desk.

We are here to help.

Send an email with your request to info@sabagov.nl.

GIS Saba.