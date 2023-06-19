Island delegations compare, share on Schiermonnikoog

Members of the Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba visited Schiermonnikoog, the smallest inhabited island of the Frisian Islands, last week. The conclusion was that the islands have a lot in common, but that there are also many differences.
The island delegations, who were in the Netherlands for a working visit that included the annual congress of the Association of Dutch Municipalities VNG, were highly surprised when they learned upon taking the ferry to Schiermonnikoog that residents of the Frisian Island only pay six euros for the ferry to and from the mainland.
Bonaire Commissioner James Kroon, who was part of the Bonaire delegation, asked jokingly if that tariff also counted for fellow island people of the Caribbean Netherlands. The Saba and Statia delegation explained that a ticket on the ferry to and from St. Maarten cost about US $100.
Kroon pointed out that Bonaire didn’t have a ferry at all, but has been clamouring for one. An airline ticket to neighbouring Aruba can run as high as $1,100, he remarked. Connectivity and affordable air fares are a prime concern of all three Caribbean Netherlands islands.
The delegations were welcomed by Commissioner of the King for Friesland Arno Brok. His idea to invite the Caribbean Netherlands islands came about while meeting Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Statia Government Commissioner Alida Francis. “We found out that we shared much more than we thought. An island is something else than the mainland. It is not a vacation colony, but a vital place where people live and work,” said Brok.
“We share the island feeling, but we also have similar problems,” Schiermonnikoog Mayor Ineke van Gent, a former Member of the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament’s Permanent Committee for Kingdom Relations, told de Volkskrant newspaper. She awaited the island delegations upon the arrival of the ferry and also received them in the Municipal Council Hall.
Van Gent mentioned housing, energy and drinking water facilities and keeping young people on the island as major challenges. She said that even though being small scale had its advantages, it also presented many challenges. Van Gent shared the good news that the Municipal Council recently approved an investment of nine million euros to build a new school. “Where do you get the money with a budget of 8.5 million euros?” asked Statia Island Council Member Rechelline Leerdam. Finances were a recurring theme during the visit to Schiermonnikoog, the meetings and the island tour. The delegations asked whether the roads were being paid for by the Dutch government and whether Schiermonnikoog could also make use of the Municipal Fund.
Bonaire Commissioner Jolinda Craane explained that road infrastructure, while very important, had been neglected on her island and that this infrastructure was not only vital for residents, but also when large cruise ships visited with many guests.
Craane spoke of a very useful visit to Schiermonnikoog. “We are 8,000 kilometres apart, but I see many similarities. We too have shortage of housing and we too are worried about connectivity,” she told regional broadcasting organisation Omrop Fryslan.
