Island Council wants discuss amendments to WolBes and FinBes laws

The Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will have more opportunity to put forward their objections to the amendments proposed by State Secretary Van Huffelen to the Public Entities Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba Act (WoIBES) and the Public Entities Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba Finance Act (FinBES).

Official and administrative consultations have taken place with the Executive Councils, but not with the Island Councils. They have informed the State Secretary that “unilateral changes to this legislation by The Hague are not acceptable.” Involvement and input of the elected representatives of the islands is called “essential”.

Van Huffelen has agreed to hold an extra round of consultations. It has enabled the islands to seek advice from an external expert. Bonaire has chosen prof. Arjan van Rijn, St. Eustatius on Suzy Romer and Saba on Prof. Douwe Elzinga.

The Island Councils (and possibly also the Executive Councils) will meet in the 3rd week of January to exchange views. In February or March, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations organizes a conference where the input of the Island Councils is discussed. Only then will the bills be forwarded to the House of Representatives for consideration, whether or not amended.

