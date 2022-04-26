Island Council Meeting of the Public Entity Saba on May 5th

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Thursday, May 5th. 2022 at 10:00 am

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Island Council Incoming correspondence list March 10, 2022 – April 25., 2022 Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council meeting on March 31., 2022 Island Council Proposal 2022.1: Traffic Ordinance Saba Closing