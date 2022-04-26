Island Council Meeting of the Public Entity Saba on May 5th

April 26, 2022 Leave a comment

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Thursday, May 5th. 2022 at 10:00 am

The agenda is as follows:

  1. Opening and announcements
  2. Approval of the agenda
  3. Island Council Incoming correspondence list March 10, 2022 – April 25., 2022
  4. Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council meeting on March 31., 2022
  5. Island Council Proposal 2022.1: Traffic Ordinance Saba
  6. Closing

 

Meeting of the Central Committee of Public Entity Saba on May 3rd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved