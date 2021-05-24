Invitation to view the Public Island Council meeting on Thursday June 3rd, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Thursday June 3rd, 2021 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Island Council Incoming correspondence list from December 14th, 2020 – May 23rd, 2021 Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council meeting on December 21st, 2020 Island Council Proposal 2020.1: 4th Budget Amendment 2020 Island Council Proposal 2020.2:2nd Budget Amendment 2021 Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, G. A. Johnson M. Ed.