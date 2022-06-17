Invitation to view the meetings of the Central Committee and the Island Council on July 6th

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Central Committee meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on Wednesday July 6th, 2022 at 10:00 am

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on May 3rd, 2022 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Island Council Proposal 2022.2: Island Ordinance Extraordinary Benefits Saba Island Council Proposal 2022.3: 2021 Year Report Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Questions Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar , M. Levenstone and The Chairman of the Central Committee, E. C. Heyliger

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building. If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or griffie@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar before Monday July 4th, 2022 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on Wednesday July 6th, 2022.

The Island Council meeting will start directly after the Central Committee meeting is adjourned. The Central Committee meeting will start at 10:00 am

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Island Council Incoming correspondence list December April 26th, 2022 – June 15th, 2022 Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meeting on May 5th, 2022 Island Council Proposal 2022.2: Island Ordinance Extraordinary Benefits Saba Island Council Proposal 2022.2: 2021 Year Report Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, G. A. Johnson M. Ed.

