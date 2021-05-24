Invitation to view the meeting of the Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba on June 1st

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Central Committee meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Tuesday June 1st, 2021 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on November 11th, 2020 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Island Council Proposal 2021.1: 4th Budget Amendment 2020 Island Council Proposal 2021.2: 2nd Budget Amendment 2021 Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Questions Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar , M. Levenstone, and

the Chairman of the Central Committee, E. C. Heyliger

Note:

The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or griffie@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar before Friday May 28th, 2021 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.