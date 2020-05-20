Invitation to the Public Island Council meeting on Thursday May 28th, 2020 at 2:00 pm – viewing online possible

PUBLIC NOTICE

May 20th, 2020

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to view the Public Island Council meeting on Thursday May 28th, 2020 at 2:00 pm

Due to the new social distancing measures currently in place, there will be limited seating space in the meeting hall, you are therefore kindly requested to view the live meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page.

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcement Approval of the agenda Island Council Incoming correspondence list December 5th, 2019 – May 20th, 2020 Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meeting on December 23rd, 2019 Island Council Proposal 2020.1: 4th Budget Amendment 2020 Island Council Proposal 2020.2: BESt 4 Kids Child Care Ordinance Closing

Looking forward to your attendance

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council

J. G. A. Johnson M. Ed.