Invitation to the annual island clean-up August 19 – 28

The Island Government invites the public to participate in the annual island cleanup.
This year’s cleanup will take place during the two last weekends of August, from Friday to Sunday.
Friday 19th of August 7am to 12pm.
Saturday 20th of August 7am to 12pm.
Sunday 21st of August 7am to 12pm.
Friday 26th of August 7am to 12pm.
Saturday 27th of august 7am to 12pm.
Sunday 28th of august 7am to 12pm.
T-shirts, gloves, and refreshments are provided to all volunteers!
To those who fling their trash out their car windows…
Help protect our beautiful island and dump your trash when you get home.
Help us keep our island neat, put your trash behind your seat.
GIS Saba