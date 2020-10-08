Invitation to public meetings of the Central Committee and Island Council on October 21st

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Central Committee meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Wednesday October 21st, 2020 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on August 25th, 2020

4. Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement)

5. Island Council Proposal 2020.5: Island Ordinance to ban single use plastic

6. Island Council Proposal 2020.6: 2nd Budget Amendment 2020

7. Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee

8. Questions

9. Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar The Chairman of the Central Committee

A. M. Levenstone E. C. Heyliger

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or griffie@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar before Friday October 19th, 2020 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on Thursday October 22nd, 2020 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Island Council Incoming correspondence list August 14th, 2020 – October 8th, 2020

4. Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meeting on August 27th, 2020

5. Island Council Proposal 2020.5: Island Ordinance to ban single use plastic

6. Island Council Proposal 2020.6: 2nd Budget Amendment 2020

7. Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council

J. G. A. Johnson M. Ed.