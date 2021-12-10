Invitation to Meetings of Central Committee and Island Council on December 20th

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Central Committee meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Monday December 20th, 2021 at 10:00 am

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on November 9th, 2021 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Island Council Proposal 2021.7: 3rd Implementation report and 4th Budget Amendment 2021 Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Questions Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, M. Levenstone The Chairman of the Central Committee, E. C. Heyliger

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or griffie@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar before Thursday December 16th, 2021 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Island Council meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Monday December 20th, 2021 (immediately after the Central Committee Meeting)

The agenda is as follows:

Opening and announcements Approval of the agenda Island Council Incoming correspondence list November 2nd, 2021 – December 10th, 2021 Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meeting on November 10th, 2021 Island Council Proposal 2021.7: 3rd Implementation Report and 4th Budget Amendment 2021 End of the year message Closing

Looking forward to your attendance

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, G. A. Johnson M. Ed.

Akilah M. Levenstone

Secretary|Island Council

Email: akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl

Phone: +599 416 3311 ext. 202

Cell: +599 416 5818