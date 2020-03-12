Home / 1-News / Invitation Public Island Council Meeting: Thursday, March 19 – 2 pm

March 12, 2020 Leave a comment

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to attend a Public Island Council meeting on Thursday March 19th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Government Administration Building.
The agenda is as follows:
1.       Opening and announcements
2.       Approval of the agenda
3.       Island Council Incoming correspondence list December 5th, 2019 – March 11th, 2020
4.       Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meeting on December 23rd, 2019
5.       Island Council Proposal 2020.1: 4th Budget Amendment 2020
6.       Island Council Proposal 2020.2: BES(t) 4 Kids Child Care Ordinance
7.       Closing
Looking forward to your attendance
Sincerely,
The Chairman of the Island Council,
J. G. A. Johnson M. Ed.
