Invitation Public Island Council Meeting: Thursday, March 19 – 2 pm

PUBLIC NOTICE
The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to attend a Public Island Council meeting on Thursday March 19th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Government Administration Building.
The agenda is as follows:
1. Opening and announcements
2. Approval of the agenda
3. Island Council Incoming correspondence list December 5th, 2019 – March 11th, 2020
4. Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meeting on December 23rd, 2019
5. Island Council Proposal 2020.1: 4th Budget Amendment 2020
6. Island Council Proposal 2020.2: BES(t) 4 Kids Child Care Ordinance
7. Closing
