Invitation Public Island Council Meeting: Thursday, March 19 – 2 pm

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to attend a Public Island Council meeting on Thursday March 19th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Government Administration Building.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Island Council Incoming correspondence list December 5th, 2019 – March 11th, 2020

4. Approval of the minutes from the Public Island Council Meeting on December 23rd, 2019

5. Island Council Proposal 2020.1: 4th Budget Amendment 2020

6. Island Council Proposal 2020.2: BES(t) 4 Kids Child Care Ordinance

7. Closing

Looking forward to your attendance

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council,

J. G. A. Johnson M. Ed.