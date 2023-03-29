Introducing the Community Officer on Saba

March 29, 2023 Leave a comment

Starting this week, therefore, a campaign has been launched to inform the population about the Community Officer, but also to inform about, among other things, the duties of the Community Officer and in what cases and how to contact them. The Community officers are also going to profile themselves individually so that they are better known and more visible in their area of operation.

Victoria Melaan, Community Officer, KPCN Saba

Each week it is the turn of a Community Officer in the order shown in the list below. Take a look at the Facebook page: Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland and tune in to the radio stations for more information.

Fransiscus Nous/Dwayne Lindo        St. Eustatius

Ronald Schleper                                   Playa

Claudette Raphaela                             Tera Kòrá      

Edson Frans                                           Rincon

Irvin Anthonij                                        Nort Saliña

Victoriano Statie                                  Antriol

Victoria Melaan                                 Saba           

With the Community Officer, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force wants to give you as a resident of your neighborhood a sense of security and peace of mind. The Community Officer wants to be closer to you, to think with you, and to be attentive to situations that may arise. More Community Officer presence contributes to a better society and a better island.

KPCN

Tourist arrivals by air on Saba not yet back at its pre-pandemic level

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved

Saba News