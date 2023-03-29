Introducing the Community Officer on Saba

Starting this week, therefore, a campaign has been launched to inform the population about the Community Officer, but also to inform about, among other things, the duties of the Community Officer and in what cases and how to contact them. The Community officers are also going to profile themselves individually so that they are better known and more visible in their area of operation.

Each week it is the turn of a Community Officer in the order shown in the list below. Take a look at the Facebook page: Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland and tune in to the radio stations for more information.

Fransiscus Nous/Dwayne Lindo St. Eustatius

Ronald Schleper Playa

Claudette Raphaela Tera Kòrá

Edson Frans Rincon

Irvin Anthonij Nort Saliña

Victoriano Statie Antriol

Victoria Melaan Saba

With the Community Officer, the Dutch Caribbean Police Force wants to give you as a resident of your neighborhood a sense of security and peace of mind. The Community Officer wants to be closer to you, to think with you, and to be attentive to situations that may arise. More Community Officer presence contributes to a better society and a better island.

KPCN

