Internet is still too slow and expensive in Caribbean Netherlands

Though the digital infrastructure on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has improved, the in­ternet services are too slow and too expensive. This was stated by Caretaker Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy EZK Micky Adriaansens in a letter to the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament on Monday, January 22.

The minister based this conclusion on a recent study on the digital infrastructure of the Caribbean Nether­lands by the Amsterdam Bureau of Economics.

“I think that it is important to pay special attention to the situation in the Caribbean Netherlands,” writes Adriaansens. This because the digital situation on Bo­naire, St. Eustatius and Saba differs from that of the European Netherlands. The geographic location and small scale make for higher cost, explains the minister.

In the past years, the Dutch government has worked on lowering the cost of internet access through struc­tural subsidies, writes the minister. “We also see that the internet is not of sufficient quality, particularly on St. Eustatius and Saba, despite all the efforts made. The internet speed is relatively low.”

According to Adriaansens, the installation of fiber-optic cables would greatly improve the internet quality. That is why the ministry has reserved three million eu­ros to improve the digital infrastructure in the Carib­bean Netherlands. The minister aims to work on the installation of fiber-optic cables with the island author­ities and local companies, while also keeping an eye out for new developments such as internet satellites.

The Daily Herald.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

