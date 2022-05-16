Interested in an internship abroad? Join the OCTA Youth Days

Join us on the OCTA Youth Days to learn about the ways young people (aged 18-30 years old) from the Overseas Countries and Territories can participate in initiatives from the European Union.

What’s on the program?

✔️ Studying or doing an internship abroad.

✔️ Volunteering on a project of your choice with all expenses covered, for up to 12 months.

✔️ How to find a paid traineeship at the European institutions.

Moreover, we will share all our experience, tips, and tricks, on what are the options to do a paid traineeship at the European institutions, i.e. the Commission, the Parliament, the Council, etc.

You will also be able to learn about the new “OCT Youth Network”, a pilot project by the European Commission that will select 25 young people from the OCTs. The members of the OCT Youth Network will learn about the European Union and visit the institutions while being part of a network connecting young people from the 13 islands. A great opportunity to get a first-hand experience of the EU and its partnership with the OCTs. The call for applicants can be found below.

Would you like to attend?

Find the full program and registration form in our website: https://www.overseas-association.eu/event/octa-youth-days-24-25-may-2022/

Deadline to register : 23 May 2022

For any additional information, please contact Marta Fernández Fornieles, EU Programme Adviser at OCTA: marta@overseas-association.eu

