Intensified hunting activities on free-roaming goats scheduled February 14th to 25th

The Public Entity wishes to inform the general public about intensified hunting activities scheduled to take place from February 14th to 25th. During this period, external hunters will be joining local hunters to assist in the removal of free-roaming goats from the island.

Hunting operations will be conducted within designated zones :

The provisional hunting schedule:

To ensure the safety of the public, trails within targeted zones will be closed from sunset the day before hunting until sunset on the hunting day. Clear signage will be posted at trail entrances/exits to indicate closures. Please ensure your safety by adhering to these communicated closures.

Hunting will not take place in inhabited areas, nor on or around the Mount Scenery trail. This means that the Mount Scenery trail remains open to the public throughout the hunting period.

Efficient retrieval of shot goats from hunting areas will receive high priority during this operation. The butcher station will be operational as of February 12th in order to ensure fast processing and preservation of meat.

The Public Entity kindly requests that residents and visitors take note of the hunting schedule and designated zones, and refrain from entering trails and zones closed on hunting days. For any inquiries or concerns, do not hesitate to contact the Public Entity at +599 416 3311.

GIS

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

