Ingrid Sealy new IND Unit Manager as of the 28th of June

Ingrid Sealy was born in the Netherlands and grew up in Bonaire. After completing a study in Criminology at the Vrije Universiteit in Amsterdam, Ingrid Sealy settled in Bonaire. She started her career in Bonaire as a probation officer and subsequently worked at Youth Care as an itinerant social worker, team leader, content manager, and acting director.

After seven years she made the switch to the Public Entity as Head of Social Support and Job Placement (in Dutch: Maatschappelijke Ondersteuning en Arbeidsactivering (MOA)). At the Public Entity Bonaire, she also acted as Head of Evacuation and Shelter in the disaster relief organization.

After working 3.5 years in this post, she now returns to the Rijksdienst in the post of IND Unit Manager. She considers this to be a great step in her career, where her efforts for the benefit of (sometimes vulnerable) citizens are the central focus. “What is actually going on in society and how you can realize improvement together is what invigorates me.”

RCN