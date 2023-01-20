Information team on the Candidacy for the Electoral Colleges to the First Chamber CN

In preparation for the elections to the electoral colleges for the First Chamber in Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, which will take place simultaneously with the Island Council Elections on March 15th 2023, information teams will be present at various locations in the Caribbean Netherlands to inform and inspire individuals to stand as candidates for the electoral colleges of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

The teams will inform citizens about what the candidacy process entails and how to run for the electoral colleges of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba.

Below you will find an overview of when the information team will be active on the respective islands;

For more information regarding the elections for the Electoral Colleges please refer to: www.rijksdienstcn.com/electoralcollege2023


Saba

Date Time Location
21-01-2023 16.00-18.00 The Bottom, Government Building
26-01-2023 16.00-18.00 The Bottom, Government Building
28-01-2023 16.00-18.00 Windwardside, Tourist burea Breadline Plaza

Sint Eustatius

Date Time Location
21-01-2023 16.00-18.00 Manzinga
26-01-2023 16.00-18.00 Manzinga
28-01-2023 16.00-18.00 Manzinga


Bonaire

Date Time Location
21-01-2023 17.00-19.00 Wilhelmina Plein
26-01-2023 17.00-19.00 Wilhelmina Plein
28-01-2023 17.00-19.00 Wilhelmina Plein

Make history here! Apply for candidacy on January 30th 2023.

RCN

