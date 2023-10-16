Information session to explain requirements for maintaining a vendor’s permit: October 17th

To ensure that permit holders are informed about the new requirements, the Public Entity Saba is organizing an information session to explain what will be required to maintain a vendor’s permit moving forward. The information session will take place on October 17th at 4:00 p.m. at the Fire Station in The Bottom.

This information session is being held prior to the second food safety training, which will take place during the week of October 23rd. The Public Entity Saba requests all persons who wish to continue operating as a vendor to attend the information session and to register for the final training opportunity of 2023. If assistance is needed with registration, support can be provided after the session.

As a reminder, it is not permitted to sell any type of food to the public without having a vendor’s permit, with the exception of events. Those interested in obtaining a permit are encouraged to attend the information session.

The Food Handlers Registration is now available online!

To register, please visit www.sabagov.com , navigate to the “Online Forms” tab at the top of the page, select Food Handlers Registration, and complete the registration form. You can also request materials for the class in Spanish, Dutch, or Chinese.

The training will take place the week of October 23rd – 26th at the Fire Station in The Bottom.

If you have any questions or need help filling out the form, please email Randall Johnson at randall.johnson@sabagov.nl

GIS