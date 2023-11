Info evening by TuranGoeloe for students and parents preparing for a study in The Netherlands

Info evening TuranGoeloe for students and parents

On Thursday evening, November 30, the ladies from TuranGoeloe will be at the Saba Comprehensive School to inform students and parents about their guidance and the necessary preparations for studying in the Netherlands.

Make sure you don’t miss this opportunity to be informed and pose any questions you may have

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30, !8:00 HRS.

AT THE SABA COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL!

*Refreshments will be served.

TuranGoeloe

