Inflation also rises in the Caribbean Netherlands

In Q4 2021, consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 5.7 per cent more expensive than one year previously. The inflation rate was still 4.3 per cent in Q3. Year on year, the price of electricity rose by 31.1 per cent and the price of water by 6.7 per cent. The price of petrol was 26.6 per cent up in Q4 2020. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) based on the consumer price index for the Caribbean Netherlands.

On Saba, the inflation rate rose from 3.2 to 3.7 per cent in Q4. This was mainly attributable to rapidly rising prices of petrol as well as products for maintenance and repair of dwellings. Petrol on Saba was 27.6 per cent more expensive than one year previously. On St Eustatius, prices were up by 2.5 per cent year on year. This was still 2.4 per cent in Q3.

Saba recorded 0.6 per cent price increase on Q3

In Q4 2021, consumers on Saba paid on average 0.6 per cent more for goods and services than in the previous quarter. In Q3, the increase was still 1.7 per cent. Transport became 1.3 per cent more expensive relative to Q3, due to increased prices of petrol and diesel. Housing rose by 1.2 per cent due to increased prices of building materials. With a decline of 3.8 per cent, education had a dampening effect on inflation as various online courses dropped in price. Prices of clothing and footwear fell by 3.5 per cent.

0.6-per cent price increase on Statia relative to the previous quarter

On St Eustatius, in Q4 2021 consumer prices rose by 0.6 per cent relative to Q3, when prices were up by 1.6 per cent. Education had a downward effect on the index with a drop of 8.2 per cent, due to price reductions of various online courses. Petrol rose 3.7 per cent in price and diesel 3.8 per cent relative to Q3 2021. Clothing and footwear fell by 3.5 per cent.

Prices on Bonaire 1.8 per cent up on the previous quarter

Relative to Q3 2021, prices rose by 1.8 per cent on Bonaire in Q4. This was mainly due to the discontinuation of the utility allowances as of December 2021, which resulted in an increase of 9.2 per cent for electricity and 5.6 per cent for water. The costs of transport also rose, by 2.0 per cent. Petrol went up by 6.2 per cent and diesel by 6.7 per cent relative to the previous quarter. Prices of clothing and footwear fell by 3.1 per cent.

CBS