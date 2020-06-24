Independent opinion survey for gauging COVID-19 crisis management

Over the past weeks, the consultancy organization Linkels & Partners has held political opinion surveys on various islands, among which St. Eustatius, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao. After requests to also conduct a similar survey on Saba, they have compiled said survey for the island of Saba.

According to managing director Harald Linkels, the current Covid-crisis has been a moment for many of our residents to stop and think about various things, such as the way the crisis was managed by our local Governments, our vulnerability as small islands, and for instance the implication of our respective constitutional statuses. How do our ‘Public Entities under the Dutch Constitution’, compare to the situation of ‘autonomous countries’ such as Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten? asked Linkels.

These surveys could be a good opportunity to gauge people’s feel about the state of (political) affairs on the island. Are residents happy with Government, the commissioners, and the way things are being managed, or not? What are the biggest concerns Sabans have about the island at the moment?

Linkels stresses the fact that their survey is being conducted for their own account and can be considered completely independent. No one is paying for the execution of these surveys and therefore, they can be considered completely independent, said Linkels. Linkels also points out that the survey can be filled out completely anonymously by respondents. After the collection and analysis of the answers, results will be published in the coming week in various news media.

The survey can be filled out till the coming Saturday, June 27th.

The link to access the survey is:

