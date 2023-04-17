In 2022 population of the Caribbean Netherlands up by nearly 1.7 thousand 

On 1 January 2023, the population of the Caribbean Netherlands stood at 29,418. This is 1,692 (6 percent) more than one year previously. The increase is largely due to population growth on Bonaire, mainly as a result of migration. On Saba, and to a lesser extent on St Eustatius, the population also grew due to a migration surplus. This is reported by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Saba’s population increased by 124

The population of Saba stood at 2,035 on 1 January 2023. This is 124 (6 percent) more than one year previously. More people settled on the island than departed (114). Natural population growth was limited. The number of people residing on Saba who were born outside the Caribbean Netherlands rose by 139. These were mainly persons born in Canada and the United States. At the start of 2023, Saba also had more inhabitants who were born in Asia, compared to one year previously.

Bonaire’s population up by over 1,500

Bonaire had 24,090 inhabitants on 1 January 2023, representing a year-on-year increase of 1,517 persons (7 percent). This was mainly due to the fact that many more people settled on the island than departed (1,413), and to a limited extent because of natural population growth (73, births minus deaths). The number of people on Bonaire who were born outside the Caribbean Netherlands rose by more than 1,400. This was mainly due to more residents born in the European Netherlands, on Curaçao, in the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Colombia and the United States.

Population of St Eustatius grew by 51

On 1 January 2023, St Eustatius had 3,293 inhabitants. This is a year-on-year increase of 51 persons (2 percent), primarily due to more people settling on the island than leaving. Natural population growth was limited. The number of people on St Eustatius born outside the Caribbean Netherlands rose by more than 65. An increase was mainly seen in residents born in Central and South America.

