Illegal immigrants sent back to their countries of origin

Four illegal immigrants who had arrived in Saba early December 13 were flown out from St. Eustatius to their countries of origin early Friday morning, December 20.

Members of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee escorted the four individuals to chartered aircraft, one by one.

Three of the immigrants are citizens of the Dominican Re­public and the fourth is from Haiti.

A boat arrived at the coast of Saba late December 12 or early December 13 with five passengers on board. These passengers did not have the correct paperwork to reside in Saba and were detained for further investigation because of violation of the immigration regulations of the Caribbean Netherlands.

Four of the five immigrants were flown from Saba to St. Eustatius on a private chartered aircraft on December 13 be­cause of lack of accommodation and manpower in Saba. They remained in Statia for the past week as arrangements were being made to have them expelled.

