Illegal immigrants from Saba flown to Statia

A number of persons who were detained in Saba for violating the immigration regulations of the Caribbean Netherlands were flown to St. Eustatius on Friday.
The immigrants landed around 5:30pm and were seen disembarking in handcuffs.
Four of the immigrants are citizens of the Dominican Republic. The Dominicanos were flown from Saba to Statia on a private chartered aircraft due to lack of manpower and accommodation in Saba.
An officer said every effort is being made and initiated to have these individuals repatriated to their country of origin.
Members of the Police Force Caribbean Netherlands, St. Eustatius, transported the illegal immigrants to the Statia police station, where they are being kept in the police station holding cell.
