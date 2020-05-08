Humanitarian flight Delta Airlines to Atlanta on May 14

The United States Consulate announced that Delta Airlines will operate a humanitarian flight to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, May 14. The flight will depart Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and proceed to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL).

This Delta Airlines flight has been made available to allow US citizens and legal permanent residents to return to the United States. Onward connections from Atlanta will be available.

Passengers should contact Delta Airlines directly for seat availability, reservations and for information about pricing.

Delta Flight number NK#8783 will depart PJIA at 11:25am on Thursday, May 14, and will arrive in Atlanta at 3:31pm. This flight can only be booked online.

Passengers in Saba and St. Eustatius will have an option to use Windward Islands Airways International Winair to transit to St. Maarten to catch this flight, which is arranged by the US Consulate General in Curaçao.

Passengers in Saba and Statia should contact the US Consulate immediately at email address ACSCuracao@state.gov to receive additional instructions for those Winair flights.

Persons interested in returning to the United States from St. Maarten, Statia and Saba are urged to take advantage of this flight. US citizens should return immediately to the United States unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. The US government cannot guarantee the ability to arrange flights indefinitely, it was stated.

“In the past, our charter flights have sold out well before the departure date, so it is in your best interest to purchase these tickets immediately before they sell out,” the US Consulate General said.

Due to the current travel guidelines in the United States, persons who have been in China, Iran, or certain European countries within 14 days prior to this flight will not be allowed to board.

Passengers are reminded that regular services at the airports, such as food services and water fountains, are closed.

