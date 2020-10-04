Horticulture advisory committee established

Commissioner of Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry Rolando Wilson late last week established an Advisory Committee Horticulture on Saba.

According to the Commissioner, the various horticulture activities on Saba need some more structure and expert advice to make the activities in this area more effective and efficient. “Although Government is no farming expert, it has an obligation to make sure that her people are able to grow and/or to buy enough fresh vegetables and fruits to lead a healthy life,” said Wilson.

The Commissioner explained that for this reason, the Government some time ago initiated the Fram at Zion’s Hill and The Garden in The Level. Next to these existing projects, Government is executing the project to set up a hydroponic farm at Rendezvous and greenhouses for both schools as well as the Benevolent Foundation.

The Commissioner said that the COVID-19 epidemic has made it very clear that Saba needs to become less dependent on the imports of fruits and vegetables. “That is why we also need to strengthen our home gardening by the people.”

The established Advisory Committee Horticulture, which consists of private citizens and Head of the Agricultural Department Randall Johnson, will advise the Commissioner on how to strengthen home gardening and to make the executing of horticulture activities and projects more efficient and effective.

GIS Saba