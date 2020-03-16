Horacio Oduber Hospital in Aruba takes measures due to Coronavirus infections

After it became known on March 13 that the first two people in Aruba have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the Horacio Oduber Hospital (HOH) has decided not to accept foreign patients for the time being.

In order to prevent expansion, the Board of Directors, in consultation with the Outbreak Management Team HOH, has decided to suspend elective operations , in order to protect the safety of their patients. Additionally, patients from abroad will no longer be accepted until further notice.

This means that the Health Insurance Office (ZVK) on behalf of Fundashon Mariadal (FM) is currently unable to send patients on medical referral to Aruba. ZVK and FM will do everything in their power to find a solution for this development as soon as possible.

ZVK understands that this creates a lot of uncertainty for our insured individuals who are awaiting a medical referral to Aruba. We ask for your patience and flexibility in this exceptional situation.

For information about your medical referral, please contact your treating physician or specialist.

RCN.