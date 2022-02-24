Highest point reached at Under the Hill phase 2

The highest point of phase 2 of the Under the Hill social housing project was reached on Wednesday, February 23. Phase 2 consists of three buildings with 18 units of 1, 2, and 3-bedrooms. The Public Entity Saba assisted with the transfer of 18,000m2 of government-owned land to the Own Your Own Home Foundation (OYOHF).

Funding for this project came from the European Union (EU), the Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK and Bazalt Wonen, a housing corporation from the Netherlands, formerly Woonlinie. The main contractor for this project is Van Boekel along with various subcontractors.

The groundbreaking for this project took place in early December 2018. The project has been challenging due to difficulties in the excavation of the very steep hillside and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The project will be completed by the end of this year. Once the units are ready, this will help to alleviate the burden for people in dire need of housing. OYOHF will manage the houses and rent them to the tenants. Phase 1 of the Under the Hill project consisted of 20 units.

“As Commissioner of Housing Affairs, I am extremely happy today to see the progress that has been made in the Phase 2 housing complex. The highest point and the rafters are now in place. I do hope that the work will continue to move along smoothly as was scheduled. Hopefully, by the end of the year, all the buildings will be completed. Congratulations to the company and the group of men who have and continue to work hard on this project,” said Commissioner Rolando Wilson.

The milestone of reaching the highest point was celebrated by pouring sparkling wine onto the rafters. Present at this occasion were Commissioner Wilson, Head of the Planning Bureau Bobby Zagers, Project Manager at the Planning Bureau Evita Pronk, Director of the Own Your Own Home Foundation Eviton Heyliger Project Coordinator of Van Boekel Zoubeir El Atmani and Rijkstrainee Hester van Haalen.

GIS Saba