HES Home and Hardware DO IT BEST SABA is looking for a General Manager

Job description

The General Manager directly supervises and coordinates activities of all store employees in the establishment. Duties include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, administration, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.

Job Duties and Responsibilities Sales and Profitability

Achieves sales versus target

Achieves earnings versus target

Manages operating expense effectively by implementing cost-effective plans

Merchandising and shrinkage control

Maintain ideal shell service level (SSL)

Knowledgeable on product off-take particularly on fast-moving and best-selling merchandise

Ensures that merchandise display guidelines are strictly followed

Ensures that clean and fresh standards are observed in all departments

Maximizes marketing promotions through timely and proper execution

Ensures correct and timely implementation of space rentals

Ensures correct execution of category management

Supervises cycle count, semi-annual and annual inventory activities to ensure accurate results

Ensures that security measures and control procedures are in place

Business Analysis

Reviews financial performance and identifies the solution to address business needs

Conducts monthly departmental review and implements programs to achieve financial targets

Initiates competitive study to identify opportunities that will help improve sales

Customer Service

Ensure 100% compliance of all store personnel to customer service standards

Conducts customer needs analysis to identify areas for improvement of the store

Handles customer service-related complaints effectively

People Management

Conducts objective and timely performance evaluation

Promotes personal and professional growth of direct hires through appropriate trainings and workshops to enhance competency

Ensures proper implementation of employee discipline at all times

Ensures 100% compliance to approved policies and procedures

This is not intended to be a comprehensive list of skills and responsibilities and can include additional requirements in relation to the job.

Job Qualifications

Candidate must possess at least a Bachelor’s/College Degree in Business Administration or its equivalent

Required skill(s): Customer focus, tracking budget expenses, pricing, vendor relationships, market knowledge, staffing, results-driven, strategic planning, management proficiency, client relationships, POS and other relevant computer skills, and excellent verbal communication

Required skill(s): Excellent leadership skills, analytical and has basic problem-solving skills

Preferably manager/ 5-10 years and up in Sales, Marketing, Retail, General Manager or equivalent

Full-time position available

For interested applicants; Email resume to Email: info@doitbestsaba.com arlene@doitbestsaba.com

HES Home and Hardware DO IT BEST SABA

+599 416-2536