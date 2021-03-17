HES Home and Hardware DO IT BEST SABA is looking for a General Manager
Job description
The General Manager directly supervises and coordinates activities of all store employees in the establishment. Duties include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting, administration, and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.
Job Duties and Responsibilities Sales and Profitability
- Achieves sales versus target
- Achieves earnings versus target
- Manages operating expense effectively by implementing cost-effective plans
- Merchandising and shrinkage control
- Maintain ideal shell service level (SSL)
- Knowledgeable on product off-take particularly on fast-moving and best-selling merchandise
- Ensures that merchandise display guidelines are strictly followed
- Ensures that clean and fresh standards are observed in all departments
- Maximizes marketing promotions through timely and proper execution
- Ensures correct and timely implementation of space rentals
- Ensures correct execution of category management
- Supervises cycle count, semi-annual and annual inventory activities to ensure accurate results
- Ensures that security measures and control procedures are in place
Business Analysis
- Reviews financial performance and identifies the solution to address business needs
- Conducts monthly departmental review and implements programs to achieve financial targets
- Initiates competitive study to identify opportunities that will help improve sales
Customer Service
- Ensure 100% compliance of all store personnel to customer service standards
- Conducts customer needs analysis to identify areas for improvement of the store
- Handles customer service-related complaints effectively
People Management
- Conducts objective and timely performance evaluation
- Promotes personal and professional growth of direct hires through appropriate trainings and workshops to enhance competency
- Ensures proper implementation of employee discipline at all times
- Ensures 100% compliance to approved policies and procedures
This is not intended to be a comprehensive list of skills and responsibilities and can include additional requirements in relation to the job.
Job Qualifications
- Candidate must possess at least a Bachelor’s/College Degree in Business Administration or its equivalent
- Required skill(s): Customer focus, tracking budget expenses, pricing, vendor relationships, market knowledge, staffing, results-driven, strategic planning, management proficiency, client relationships, POS and other relevant computer skills, and excellent verbal communication
- Required skill(s): Excellent leadership skills, analytical and has basic problem-solving skills
- Preferably manager/ 5-10 years and up in Sales, Marketing, Retail, General Manager or equivalent
- Full-time position available
For interested applicants; Email resume to Email: info@doitbestsaba.com arlene@doitbestsaba.com
HES Home and Hardware DO IT BEST SABA
+599 416-2536