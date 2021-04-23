Henk Kamp and Hellen van der Wal reappointed as members C(A)ft

Mr. Henk Kamp and Mrs. dr. mr. Hellen van der Wal will both enter into a second term at the Boards of financial supervision. Upon the recommendation of the Netherlands, Henk Kamp will be reappointed as a member of the Board of financial supervision (Cft) Curaçao and Sint Maarten and of Cft Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba for a term of three years, as per July 1st, 2021.

For the Board of financial supervision Aruba (CAft) his reappointment will take effect for the same term, starting August 1st, 2021. For this Board Mrs. Hellen van der Wal will also be reappointed for the same term, as per the same date. Her reappointment is upon the recommendation of Aruba.

The reappointments have recently been tabled at the ministerial level and will be effectuated by Royal Decree. Henk Kamp and Hellen van der Wal have been members of the C(A)ft since the summer of 2018. In addition to his membership in the Boards, Henk Kamp currently has a number of additional positions, including as chairman of the trade association of organizations active in the field of care and support for the elderly, the (chronically) ill and youth, and as chairman of the supervisory board at a hospital. Hellen van der Wal is amongst others chairman of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance and vice-chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Aruba National Parks Foundation.

C(A)ft