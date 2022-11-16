Henk de Jong appointed interim Island Secretary

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson announced on Wednesday, November 16 that the Saba Executive Council has appointed Henk de Jong as interim Island Secretary as of December 1, 2022. De Jong’s appointment is until July 1, 2023. During this period, the search for a permanent Island Secretary will take place. De Jong replaces Tim Muller who on December 1 will start as Director of the Caribbean Netherlands Government Service (Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland RCN) on Bonaire.

“Henk is an experienced public sector manager who has served as Secretary and General Director of the Municipality Amsterdam and he is very enthusiastic about working with his new colleagues and partners on Saba. He is well-connected to the National Government,” said Johnson.

During his recent visit to Saba, De Jong engaged with his new colleagues and with the Executive Council. “Saba is rightfully called the Unspoiled Queen. This special municipality organization has shown impressive performance and the island is well-organized and well-kept. There are different ambitions to invest further in the sustainable future of the island and its people. I am highly motivated to serve the interests of the Public Entity Saba and the Saba people,” said De Jong.

Consultancy bureau CTMH has assisted the Public Entity Saba in the search for an interim Island Secretary. According to Wim van Twuijver, advisor of CTMH, De Jong is a valuable addition to the Public Entity Saba and the government organization. He wished De Jong and the organization a very pleasant cooperation.

GIS Saba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

