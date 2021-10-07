Hemp plants seized

On Wednesday, October 6th , some hemp plants were seized at a home on the Airport Road on Saba. This after a few tips were received through the anonymous tip line of the police.

Calling the anonymous tip line (+599 717 7251) is completely anonymous because a computer system answers the phone. You record your tip and the recording is then sent to the relevant department to listen to and take action if necessary.

Also, contribute to the safety of your community and don’t be afraid to call the tip line in case you witness a crime.

KPCN