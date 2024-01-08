Head of Saba’s school board resigns amid ongoing financial trouble at primary school

The head of Saba’s combined school board has resigned as financial troubles at the island’s only primary school continue. The Dutch government has stepped in to “closely monitor the financial situation” at Sacred Heart School (SHS) in 2024, according to a press release issued on Sunday night.
The resignation of Anton Hermans, Executive Director of Foundation for Catholic Education Saba SKOS and Saba Educational Foundation (SEF), comes about a month after news broke that 11 SHS and Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) staff members were laid off because of the financial constraints.
The lay-offs occurred several weeks before Christmas and were criticised at the time by Island Council Members Rolando Wilson, Elsa Peterson and Vito Charles. The three elected officials said they had a meeting with SKOS and SEF last August and the two boards gave “no signals of the financial challenges.”
However, Hermans says his resignation is “due to a career change in alignment with personal goals.”
Although the press release issued by SKOS and SEF on Sunday night claims that the financial challenges were “resolved,” the statement’s details do not give an indication that they are yet.
For example, it states that the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science OCW and the Netherlands’ study financing implementation agency DUO will “closely monitor the financial situation at SHS in 2024.”
This higher supervision is part of an agreement between OCW and DUO and the local school board, which also involves “an advance payment for the year 2024, which will be utilised to ensure salaries can be paid as well as to rebuild the school’s reserves,” it was stated in the press release.
Despite this advance payment, the release also reported that an undisclosed number of staff contracts will not be renewed after July to “ensure long-term financial stability and maintain a healthy fiscal operation at both schools.”
Additionally, Hermans’ old position will not be filled “taking into consideration the financial challenges,” according to the press release. On Sunday afternoon, SHS posted on its Facebook page that its free breakfast and lunch programme would be “temporarily unavailable” as of today, Monday. The post said the school aimed to “resume these services after the summer break.”
SHS changed direction a couple hours later, editing its Facebook post to say that the school will continue a breakfast programme, but only for pupils in need. This came about an hour after The Daily Herald reached out to SCS Principal Jessica Besselink, who confirmed that the secondary school’s meal programme would not be halted.
In the press release on Sunday night, SKOS and SEF placed the blame for the scaling back of SHS’ breakfast and lunch programme on the Saba government.
“SKOS/SEF is actively awaiting the update from the public entity Saba regarding the allocated funds for these initiatives. The lack of precise information on the available funds has led to a temporary postponement of the breakfast item at the primary school,” according to the press release. “We recognise the importance of nourishing our students with a healthy meal and remain hopeful that the public entity Saba will inform us as soon as possible of the exact amount for the schools so we can resume and enhance these essential programmes.”
In October 2022, Dutch Minister of Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions Carola Schouten granted a special subsidy to the Saba government to provide school meals. The programme was offered to both schools, and the Saba Executive Council approved a proposal in January 2023 to make a payment to the schools towards their breakfast programme.
The Saba government has yet to comment on the status of this subsidy in 2024.
The schools’ money problems were first mentioned in a joint statement by SKOS and SEF at the end of November 2023.
“Regrettably, unforeseen financial difficulties have emerged, necessitating a reevaluation of staffing needs and expenditure. This challenge primarily stems from the higher-than-expected costs associated with the new primary school building, the number of staff members employed, higher operation costs, as well as less income projected for 2024,” the joint statement read.
Merger postponed
SKOS and SEF are officially two separate entities although they function as a collective body. Their merger was slated for January 1, but this has now been postponed, according to SKOS’ and SEF’s press release on Sunday night.
“The school boards of SKOS and SEF have encountered challenges in aligning their visions with the Diocese of Willemstad’s requirements and change in their direction, leading to the decision to delay the merger until a consensus can be reached,” it was stated. “Both school boards remain committed to fostering a positive resolution and will continue their efforts to overcome the current obstacles.”
